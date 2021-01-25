Bando 3 multi-functional slim wallet raises over $100,000 via Kickstarter

Designer and entrepreneur Stephen Elliot has returned once again to Kickstarter to launch his 11th Kickstarter campaign for the third generation Bando 3.0 multi-functional slim wallet. With still 39 days remaining the campaign is already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 4,000 backers. Since 2012 Elliot has successfully launched nine Kickstarter campaigns and delivered over 300,000 wallets to 95 different countries.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Bando 3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Bando 3 slim wallet project play the promotional video below.

“If the Dash BANDO 3.0 gets funded, we will make sure everything goes according to plan to meet the promised deadlines. Projects often have trouble completing production and meeting the expected deadlines for shipment. The project could face possible challenges if the quality of the product or packaging does not meet our requirements. However, we will personally be in charge of assembling and shipping all of the pledge rewards as soon as we reach our goal.”

Source : Kickstarter

