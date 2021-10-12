SL4 underwater subsea LiDAR system

3D at Depth has unveiled their latest generation of underwater subsea LiDAR technology capable of high-speed scanning and equipped with remote diagnostics. The new SL4 underwater LiDAR system features new panel until technology that doesn’t reduce the data quality but improves on the data volume that can be collected. All of which can be conducted remotely with planning and integration into the customer’s vessel communications system and remote training using our online training solution says 3D at Depth.

“The ultra-high-speed compact electronics enable more onboard processing and averaging resulting in single or multipoint LiDAR pulsed returns which lower the range measurement to less than 1mm or even lower depending on the operational environment with much faster scanning speeds.”

“To quantify this improvement for users of our technology and service the already market-leading SL3 collects data at scan speeds of 30-degree x 30-degree sector scans which comprised of over 2.1 million data points takes around 5 minutes to collect and process. Three years ago, this was impressive and is still considered the fastest way to collect larger areas of seabed and highly repeatable XYZ points complementing our patented in-house index of refraction algorithms. After significant investment in the technology development, the SL4 scan 30-degree x 30-degree sector scans is reduced from 5 minutes to 52 seconds, or lower if there is a requirement for less resolution using our configuration point resolution tool.”

SL4 Underwater subsea LiDAR

Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer, 3D at Depth explains.

“Over 600 metrologies later using our Subsea LiDAR platforms the 4th generation performance enhancements allow operational subsea data collection times for a spool metrology that used to take 3D at Depth and its partners three hours of on bottom time comprising of two scan positions for the entire metrology to now be conducted in less than one hour with the same number of data points and both scan positions”.

“Additional value adds to the SL4 is the option to offer fully remote metrology collections enabling 3D at Depth to control and process the data from shore as recently announced in June 2020. In addition, 3D at Depth recently collected a fully remote metrology offshore Australia, with the companies staff controlling the sensor and processing from the UK and USA offices giving 24-hour coverage to offshore operations.”

Source : PRNews

