Skyrim Extended Cut mod under development

Skyrim fans may be interested in a new free upcoming mod for both PC and Xbox One, created to overhaul the games main storyline. The mod will be available for the Skyrim: Special Edition game and will be launching sometime next year providing a wealth of new quests, challenges, choices and characters to the world of Skyrim.

“After 10 years, experience the legend like never before. Skyrim: Extended Cut, a main quest overhaul mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim featuring new stories, characters, choices and challenges, comes to PC SSE and Xbox One in 2021. Follow us SkyrimEC for more news and updates about the mod.”

“We are currently seeking volunteers to contribute as writers, quest implementers, and dungeon designers. We are a small, highly collaborative team that would love to have you! Tell us a bit about yourself and we’ll see if there’s a place for you with Extended Cut.”

For more information and unbecoming a contributor or writer for the Skyrim: Extended Cut jump over to the official volunteer page by following the link below

Source : WCCFTech : Skyrim: Extended Cut

