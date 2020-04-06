Skype’s new Meet Now service requires no sign-ups or downloads

With the unprecedented demand for videoconferencing to help families, work colleagues and friends stay in touch, Skype has this week announced the release of a new service called Skype Meet Now. Created to enable anyone to connect using the Skype service without the need to sign-up or download any software or applications. Skype is also allowing users to engage and use all the features you’d expect from Skype during your Meet Now video conference including :

– Record you call and save it for later review

– Focus and engage in your online meeting without any distractions. Record your call for later reviews and note taking. We store your recording for up to 30 days.

– Blur your background before entering the call

– On the go or just didn’t have time to prepare for your video meeting, simply turn on the background blur feature and worry less.

– Share your screen whenever necessary

– Easily share presentations, work materials or designs in your conference call. Collaborate and review your work in the chat.

For more information on the Skype Meet Now free conference calling service jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Introducing a simple, hassle-free way to connect with the important people in your life on #Skype, no sign-ups or downloads required. Learn about Meet Now: https://t.co/yOw6oBlFxx — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2020

Source : Twitter

