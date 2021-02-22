Skyclimbers procedurally generated open-world RPG hits Kickstarter

Skyclimbers is a new game launched via Kickstarter this month which has been inspired by the likes of Breath of the Wild, Minecraft, Pokemon, and RTS games like Northgard, as developers say the most similar comparison to Skyclimbers is Valheim. The project is already raised nearly $200,000 thanks to nearly 4000 backers with still 17 days remaining. The procedurally generated open-world RPG allows you to build your kingdom as you wish, allowing you to tame monsters and choose your class skills as the game progresses.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Skyclimbers campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Skyclimbers action RPG game project checkout the promotional video below.

“Build your kingdom, choose your class, and tame monsters in this city-building/open-world action RPG that takes place in a procedurally generated anime-themed metaverse. Skyclimbers is a multiplayer, cross-platform, game with a massive infinitely generated universe. “

“All three starter companions have unique skill trees as well so you can mix and match your class based on your companion. Emergent gameplay systems can be used in combat, burn enemies with the grass, attract lightning, or use a boulder to your advantage. “

“At launch, we plan to have co-op functionality, so you can share your world with other players and play through the survival/base building game loop with or without them. Keep your character persistent no matter what you do, take your class and companion with you to co-op matches, PVP, or even multiplayer ranked matches.”

Source : Kickstarter

