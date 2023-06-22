Sky Live smart camera unveiled

Sky has announced the launch of a new smart camera for your TV, the device is called Sky Live and it is designed to transform the way that you use your television, it will bring a range of new entertainment experiences to your TV.

The new Sky Live smart camera can be used for working out, making video calls, and much more and the device is now available to buy from Sky from £6 per month, you can see more details about the device below.

Exclusive to Sky Glass, the new interactive camera brings you exciting new ways to share your favourite TV with family and friends, work out, play and video call – all on your TV. Sky Live is now available to buy from £6 per month.

Fraser Stirling, Global Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “We surprised everyone when we launched our streaming TV, Sky Glass, in 2021. Now we’re doing it again. Sky Live makes your TV much more than just a TV, by introducing new entertainment experiences for the heart of your home.

“Get active with motion control games, work out with body tracking technology, video call on the big screen and watch TV with loved ones – even from afar. And this is just the start. With our powerful Entertainment OS ecosystem, it will keep getting better with every update.”

Sky Live makes the big screen in your living room even smarter, more social, and more interactive

You can find out more information about the new Sky Live smart camera over at the Sky website at the link below, the device has an RRP of £290 in the UK.

Source Sky



