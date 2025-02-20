Sky Glass’s Latest TV: Features, Specs, and Pricing Revealed

Sky Glass Gen 2 is transforming the home entertainment experience by seamlessly integrating innovative technology, elegant design, and unrivaled convenience into a single, all-in-one TV solution. By eliminating the need for a satellite dish or external set-top box, Sky Glass Gen 2 enables users to stream Sky TV and a wide array of apps directly over Wi-Fi, providing a clutter-free and streamlined setup. The enhanced 4K HDR Quantum Dot display delivers breathtaking visuals with increased brightness and color accuracy, while the upgraded Dolby Atmos® sound system immerses viewers in rich, multi-dimensional audio. The intelligent Sky OS software ties everything together, offering personalized recommendations, voice control, and seamless content aggregation from multiple sources.

Sky Glass Gen 2 takes picture quality to new heights with its advanced HDR technology and precision contrast enhancement. By intelligently analyzing each scene, the TV optimizes the contrast and brightness, ensuring that dark areas remain deep and detailed while bright highlights pop with stunning intensity. This dynamic range optimization brings out the best in every frame, whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster movie, a thrilling sports match, or a visually stunning nature documentary. The TV’s refreshed picture modes, including Entertainment, Movies, Sport, and Extra Vivid, allow users to tailor the viewing experience to their preferences and the content they’re enjoying, ensuring that every moment is displayed as the creators intended.

Pricing and Availability

Sky Glass Gen 2 is set to launch on February 12, offering customers a range of flexible payment options to fit various budgets and preferences. The 43″ model starts at an affordable £14 per month, while the 55″ and 65″ models are priced at £19 and £24 per month, respectively. Customers can opt for a 24-month subscription to enjoy the best value or choose a 31-day rolling contract for maximum flexibility. This pricing structure makes it easier for more people to experience the benefits of Sky Glass Gen 2 without a significant upfront investment.

For those new to Sky, the company offers two attractive TV packages. The Essential TV pack, starting at just £15 per month, grants access to over 100 channels, including popular favorites from Sky Atlantic and Netflix. For viewers seeking an even more comprehensive entertainment lineup, the Sky Ultimate TV pack is available for £22 per month. Sky Glass Gen 2 can be purchased through various channels, including Sky.com, Sky stores, Sky call centers, and Currys.co.uk. In-store availability at Currys is expected to follow shortly after the launch.

Seamless Integration and Personalized Experience

One of the standout features of Sky Glass Gen 2 is its ability to seamlessly integrate content from multiple sources, including Sky TV, Netflix, Disney+, and other popular streaming services. The intelligent Sky OS software acts as a central hub, aggregating content and providing personalized recommendations based on the user’s viewing history and preferences. This means that viewers can easily discover new shows and movies that align with their interests, without having to navigate through multiple apps or interfaces.

The Sky OS also offers voice control functionality, allowing users to search for content, control playback, and even adjust settings using simple voice commands. This hands-free experience adds an extra layer of convenience and makes navigating the vast library of entertainment options a breeze. Additionally, the software’s ability to create personalized playlists ensures that users can quickly access their favorite content and never miss an episode of their beloved shows.

Immersive Sound and Sleek Design

Sky Glass Gen 2 not only excels in picture quality but also delivers an immersive audio experience thanks to its built-in seven-speaker Dolby Atmos® sound system. The integrated soundbar and dual subwoofer work in harmony to produce rich, detailed sound that fills the room, placing viewers at the heart of the action. Whether it’s the subtle rustling of leaves in a forest scene or the explosive impact of an action sequence, Sky Glass Gen 2’s audio system brings every sound to life with remarkable clarity and depth.

The TV’s sleek and modern design is available in three updated colors—Volcanic Grey, Arctic Silver, and Atlantic Blue—each carefully chosen to complement a wide range of interior styles. The matching remote and speaker fascia contribute to a cohesive and stylish aesthetic that seamlessly blends with any home decor. Sky Glass Gen 2 is available in three sizes—43″, 55″, and 65″—ensuring that there’s a perfect fit for every room and viewing preference.

Effortless Setup and Mounting Options

Setting up Sky Glass Gen 2 is a breeze, thanks to its innovative stand design that requires no screws or tools. Users can simply attach the stand to the TV and start enjoying their favorite content within minutes. For those who prefer a more streamlined look, Sky offers a bespoke wall mount that allows the TV to sit flush against the wall while providing tilt and swivel functionality for optimal viewing angles. This attention to detail in both the setup process and mounting options demonstrates Sky’s commitment to providing a user-friendly and customizable experience.

Explore More from Sky

As Sky continues to innovate and expand its product lineup, customers can look forward to even more exciting options in the near future. The upcoming Sky Glass Air, set to launch later this year, will offer a more compact and affordable alternative to Sky Glass Gen 2, making the all-in-one TV experience accessible to an even wider audience. For those who prefer a streaming-only solution, Sky Stream provides a flexible way to access Sky TV without the need for a dedicated TV, giving customers the freedom to enjoy their favorite content on their existing devices.

With Sky Glass Gen 2 leading the charge and a growing portfolio of innovative products on the horizon, Sky is well-positioned to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of modern TV viewers. By combining innovative technology, user-centric design, and a commitment to providing unparalleled choice and flexibility, Sky is redefining the home entertainment landscape and setting a new standard for the ultimate TV experience.

