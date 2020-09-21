SKUZEE reusable multi-functional lid, juicer, tea infuser, chilling wand and more

Rather than purchasing new bottles for every need Flytta Design has created a multi-functional lid that can be used for a wide variety of different applications. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the SKUZEE reusable lid which has launched via Kickstarter this week and is now available to back from $45 or roughly £35.

“Are you tired of investing in different containers? Have you ever wanted to use a bottle or mug to make a cup of tea or coffee but couldn’t find the right lid? Whether you prefer your drink hot, cold, plain or caffeinated, we know how frustrating it can be to need many different bottles for many different drinks. Here are some examples of things we have used SKUZEE on: “

“There’s no need to buy outrageously priced drink containers or a bunch of bottles for all of your favorite beverages. All you need is a SKUZEE, with its advanced spill-free seal and ability to lock in flavor and freshness. You can turn almost any jar, cup and mug into a bottle. No more kitchen clutter. No more nonsense.”

Source : Kickstarter

