Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq coming 1st August

Skoda has announced that it will be unveiling two new cars on the 1st of August, the new Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq and they will be unveiled at a digital world premiere event.

Škoda Auto has released the first official exterior sketches previewing the refreshed versions of its Scala compact model and Kamiq city SUV. The Czech carmaker has endowed both models with progressive design and technology enhancements as well as features from higher vehicle classes. The new Scala and Kamiq will be celebrating their digital world premieres on 1 August.\

Four years on from their initial production launch, the Škoda Scala and the Škoda Kamiq are poised for a refresh. Technology updates and exterior design modifications combine to highlight each model’s key characteristics, such as the Scala’s dynamic appeal and the rugged appearance of the Kamiq. Both now sport redesigned headlights, front and rear aprons and grille. New alloy wheels and tailgate lettering in line with Škoda’s updated CI elegantly complete the revamp.

The updated Kamiq now has more visual presence. The upper element of the signature split headlights is now slimmer and has a more pronounced design. The larger and more upright Škoda grille presents distinctive double slats that form a U‑shape at the bottom. In the front apron, a painted area below the grille and an air intake accentuate the vehicle’s width, complemented by a sturdy silver diffuser that provides underbody protection

You can find out more information about the new Skoda Scala and Skoda Kamiq over at the Skoda website at the link below, we will have more details when they are unveiled on August 1st.

Source Skoda



