Skoda EnyaQ RS iV performance SUV unveiled

Skoda has announced that it is launching a new performance SUV, the Skoda EnyaQ RS iV, the car is powered by two motors with 220 kW system output.

This new electric vehicle comes with a range of up to 500 kilometers and the car has a 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) time of just 6.5 seconds.

A new addition to ŠKODA’s range: The Czech car manufacturer’s sporty RS line-up has been expanded to include a second all-electric model – the new ENYAQ RS iV. The SUV features all wheel drive and two electric motors with a system output of 220 kW* as does the ENYAQ COUPÉ RS iV. This makes the two RS versions of the ENYAQ iV family the most powerful vehicles in ŠKODA’s portfolio. The ENYAQ iV family is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) and rolls off the production line at ŠKODA’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The ENYAQ iV and ENYAQ COUPÉ iV are the only MEB models to be manufactured in Europe outside Germany. ŠKODA AUTO has announced that in the coming days, the 100,000th car from the ENYAQ iV family will roll off the production line. This figure includes both the ENYAQ iV SUV and the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV series in all their respective variants, such as the sporty RS and SPORTLINE versions. Alongside all-electric models, the car manufacturer also offers customers a ŠKODA iV ecosystem, which includes wallboxes for convenient at-home charging and the POWERPASS, a charging card that can be used throughout Europe.

