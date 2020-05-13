Skateboard built using $700 Apple Mac Pro wheels

YouTuber channel Braille Skateboarding has built a skateboard using Apples $700 Mac Pro wheels. If you purchase the case wheels during your initial configuration the upgrade is available for $400, however if you purchase them afterwards the price increases dramatically to $699.

“Put your Mac Pro on wheels with the Mac Pro Wheels Kit. The custom-designed stainless steel and rubber wheels make it easy to move your Mac Pro around, whether sliding it out from under your desk or across your studio. Installation required. A 1/4-inch to 4 mm hex bit is included, but additional tools are necessary. Replacing the Mac Pro feet with wheels adds approximately one inch to the height of the frame. Compatible with Mac Pro (current generation)”

“@Unbox Therapy made the very first skateboard with the new $700 Mac Pro Wheels and we thought we could do even better. We ordered the wheels asap, got a brand new deck, and made the magic that you see in this video. Are these the best skateboard wheels ever?!”

Source : Braille Skateboarding : 9to5Mac : Apple

