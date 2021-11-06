SINEX magnetic tablet and phone stand inspired by origami

SINEX is a new origami style tablet and phone stand capable of providing a variety of different viewing angles depending on your needs and current application. The SINEX stand supports all Android and iOS devices and provides the world’s first multi-angle floating stand say its creators. The SINEX M stand is equipped with dual magnets for the latest iPhone 12 and 13 series of devices but also comes with a Snap Sticker allowing you to use the stand with phones not equipped with internal magnets.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $19 or £14 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“After SINEX 3in1 laptop case hit the market, we had a lot of messages from you looking for a product that suitable for cell phones and other electronic devices. Now we’re back with a floating stand for phones and tablets after a series of tests and trials. SINEX M employs dual magnets that can attach safely to your iPhone 12 / 13 series, and with the add-on Snap Sticker, it also works with other phone brands.”

If the SINEX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the SINEX tablet and phone stands project watch the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

