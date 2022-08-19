Portable SSD designed for phones and tablets

If you are searching for a small portable SSD that is small enough to drop inside your pocket, wallet or purse you may be interested in a new SSD from Polybatt offering up to 1 TB of storage. The compact SSD is available in five different colours, blue, black, gold, pink and ash and features plug-and-play technology offering support for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.

The high speed SSD is capable of transferring files up to 450MB/s and is available in 128, 256, 512 and 1 TB storage capacities. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $30 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“POLYBATT was established in 2005. We have many years of experience in the manufacture of portable batteries and power supplies. In the field of portable power supplies, we are one of the few companies that have battery cell expertise, portable power control motherboard technology, and portable power chassis structure technology. We can integrate electrochemical and electronic technologies to the best performance; adhere to safety certification, transportation certification and meet product requirements! To ensure the quality of our products, we only produce and ship from Taiwan for the whole process.”

• Capacity : 128GB / 256GB / 512GB/1TB

• Size : 8 x 28 x 50.7mm

• Weight : 22.5g

• OS support : Android /Mac OS/IOS/Windows

• Material : Aluminum alloy shell + aluminum alloy magnetic dust cover

• Interface : USB Type C male connector

• Port : USB 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps

• Support Protocol : OTG/UASP

• Maximum Reading Speed : 450 MB/s

• Maximum Writing Speed : 450 MB/s

• Operation Temperature : 0℃(32℉)~35℃(95℉)

• Certification : CE / FCC /BSMI D39397

• Manufacture : Taiwan

If the Polybatt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Polybatt portable SSD project watch the promotional video below.

“Smart memory judgement, automatically adjust the data storage location according to the storage slot conditions, to reduce wearing rate and increase the lifespan. Only you can see your backup information, no more need to worry about the exposure of personal data, when you upload it to the cloud. When Google cancel its free unlimited cloud storage, you may freely use POLYBATT SSD201 without monthly fee.”

“In past few years, we had exported almost 10,000,000 pieces power bank to Japan, America and European countries; our defect rate is only 0.03%, and public accidental rate is zero. We provide our customers with a complete service, from R&D (research and development), material preparation, trial production, sample testing, sample modification, and shipment after mass production, and we strictly control the accuracy of delivery within a reasonable time, to provide high-safety, high-capacity, and high-yield green energy and environmentally friendly battery solutions.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable SSD, jump over to the official Polybatt crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

