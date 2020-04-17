Silicon Power A62 external game drive HDD

Silicon Power has created a new external hard drive, specifically aimed at gamers offering either 1 or 2 TB of extra storage for games. “Save up to 50 games on average without compromising your console’s storage. Moreover, with super-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, the A62 game drive delivers swift transfer speeds, up to 5 Gbps” explains the press release.

“Enjoy a seamless experience thanks to the plug and play technology. Connect the hard drive to the gaming console and enjoy your games in a matter of seconds. Save your progress anytime, load and resume your game exactly where you left it. “

Features of the Silicon Power 2TB A62 external game drive HDD :

– Capacity up to 2 TB, store the best of new games without having to forego the classics

– Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface (up to 5 Gbps)

– Meets US military MIL-STD 810G 516.7 Procedure IV anti-collision standard (122 cm transit drop test, with 26 contact points tested) *Product meets the test standards under normal use. Do not deliberately drop or damage the product.

– IPX4 water-resistance provides protection against splashing water from any direction

– Texturized surface promotes scratch and fingerprint resistance

– LED light indicates data transfer activity and power status

– Easy “plug-in and use” eliminates the need for an external adapter

– Free SP Widget software available for download, which provides 7 major back-up and security functions

Specifications of the Silicon Power 2TB A62 external game drive HDD :

– Capacity: 1 TB, 2 TB

– Dimensions: 131.7 mm x 86.5 mm x 14.9 mm

– Weight: 180 g – 282 g (by capacity)

– Material: Rubber + Plastic

– Color: Black/Blue

– Cable: USB Type-A to USB Type-A

– Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 backwards-compatible)

– OS Compatibility: Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP 64-Bit, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x, PS4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, Xbox One

– Operating Temperature: 5°C – 55°C

– Storage Temperature: -40°C – 70°C

– Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS, EAC, KCC, RCM

– Warranty: 3 years

Source : SP

