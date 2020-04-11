ALBERO ultra silent nano air purifier 42% off for a limited time

If you are in the market for a small unobtrusive air purifier you may be interested in the ALBERO, designed to detect and destroy 99% of indoor air pollutants such as bacteria, viruses allergens mould and more the ALBERO offers “ultra silent” operation and is now available to via Indiegogo at a 42% discount.

“ALBERO is an ultra-quiet 3-in-1 smart air purifier for any home or office. It uses innovative nano-purification technology to detect and destroy allergens, bacteria, viruses, odors and toxic chemicals — turning them into water, carbon dioxide and harmless base compounds in the process. ALBERO’s 18dB ultra-silent cleaning mode is quieter than a whisper — allowing you breathe clean air without disturbance, so you can get a perfect night’s sleep. Finally, wake up every morning feeling fully recharged, rested and refreshed.”

“With the average American expected to spend over 90% of their lives indoors, we need effective air purifiers now more than ever before. Traditional HEPA and activated carbon filters collects contaminants rather than destroy them. Bacteria and mold can easily accumulate, multiply, mutate and spread from the filter cartridges. Overtime, the filters can easily become a source of contamination themselves.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals