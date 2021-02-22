Innovative Nebia Rainshower shower head by Moen now available

If you are looking to upgrade your shower experience you might be interested in an innovative design by the design team at Moen. After a successful crowdfunding campaign the next generation Nebia shower head and wand is now available to purchase from thier online store. “Nebia by Moen controls more droplets, more precisely, across more showers setups, than anyone else. It’s a high definition shower you have to experience to believe.”

Nebia by Moen works best with a household water pressure of at least 20psi / 1.4bar and its designers recommend an inlet temperature of at least 115˚F (46˚C) to get the best Nebia sensation. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about installation.

“We’ve partnered with Moen, a leader in the shower industry for over 70 years, to bring Nebia’s patented atomization technology to more homes than ever. The result is Nebia by Moen our warmest shower yet with 2X greater coverage than a standard shower while saving about half of the water.”

“For our latest shower, we have also perfected the spray experience, making droplets that are 4X more precise than standard showers. It feels like a high definition shower and you have to feel it to believe it. Nebia by Moen now comes in three premium finishes to complement your bathroom aesthetic: Matte Black, Spot Resist Nickel, and White + Chrome.”

