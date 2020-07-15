SHEGGS time indicator water bottle

The SHEGGS Time Marker Water Bottle is a reusable, time indicator, impact-resistant, carry-me-anywhere bottle that prompts and encourages you to keep on top of your hydration. Rather than listed the standard millimetres in measurements up the side of the bottle the SHEGGS lists time allowing you to keep a track of how much water you have drunk during the day.

Launched via Kickstarter this week early bird pledges are available from £13 offering a considerable saving of the recommended retail price of £25. “We all want to drink more water as by staying hydrated, one can maintain their skin’s natural elasticity and suppleness and a general well being, but this is not always so easy! So we created the SHEGGS Time Marker water bottle to help.”

“My name is Jocelyn, and I’m the founder of SHEGGS. I am so excited to launch this project and share with the Kickstarter community! I am inspired by creating beautiful products that combine function and purpose. The journey of creating the SHEGGS Bottle has been inspired by my observation and passion.”

Source : Kickstarter

