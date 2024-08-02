Sharkoon SGK50 S2 keyboard

The latest addition to Sharkoon’s lineup, the SKILLER SGK50 S2, is a hot-swap gaming keyboard that offers unparalleled customization and functionality. With a comprehensive 96 percent layout, this keyboard combines the advantages of hot-swappable switches and keycaps with the convenience of full customization through open-source software.

Key Takeaways 96 percent layout for full functionality

Hot-swappable switches and keycaps

Pre-installed Gateron switches available in red, brown, or yellow

Full customization via VIA and QMK open-source software

Polycarbonate plate and double-layer silicone damping for rich sound

Detachable coiled USB-C to USB-A cable

Available in standard, PBT, and barebone versions

Hot-Swap Gaming Keyboard: The Ultimate in Customization

The hot-swap gaming keyboard feature of the SKILLER SGK50 S2 allows users to easily replace switches and keycaps without soldering. This flexibility is ideal for gamers and typists who want to tailor their keyboard to their specific needs. The keyboard comes with pre-installed Gateron switches in red, brown, or yellow, offering a choice between linear and tactile feedback. For those who prefer a more personalized touch, the keyboard supports 3 or 5-pin switches, and the necessary tools for hot-swapping are included.

Full Form Factor and Customization

The SKILLER SGK50 S2 features a 96 percent layout, providing full functionality in a compact form. With 100 to 101 keys, it retains the essential features of a full-sized keyboard while saving desk space. The keyboard’s open-source compatibility with VIA and QMK software allows users to customize RGB illumination and set up macros without the need for additional software installations.

Rich Keyboard Sound

To ensure that the keyboard sounds as good as it looks, Sharkoon has incorporated a polycarbonate positioning plate and double-layer silicone damping. These features contribute to a rich, deep sound that enhances the overall typing experience.

Stylish USB Coiled Cable

The SKILLER SGK50 S2 comes with a detachable coiled cable, featuring a USB-C to USB-A connection. This not only adds a chic look to any setup but also provides practical benefits such as easy cable management and durability.

Pricing and Availability

The SKILLER SGK50 S2 is available in several versions to suit different needs and preferences. The standard version is priced at 89.90 euros, while the PBT version, which features high-quality and abrasion-resistant PBT keycaps, is available for 109.90 euros. For those who prefer to fully customize their keyboard, the barebone version, which comes without pre-installed switches and keycaps, is priced at 79.90 euros. All versions are available in black or white and come with either a DE or BE layout.

For those interested in further enhancing their gaming setup, Sharkoon offers a range of other products that might be of interest. From gaming mice and headsets to ergonomic chairs and desks, Sharkoon provides a comprehensive selection of gaming peripherals designed to improve performance and comfort.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals