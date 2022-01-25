Shark proof wetsuit made from bite resistant nanofibre

Surfers and watersports enthusiasts that would like to enjoy their favorite pastime in waters with sharks, may be interested in a new range of shark proof wetsuits constructed using shark bite resistant Nano fibre technology. The high-strength design provides 50% greater strength to weight ratio than Kevlar and is extremely tolerant to cuts in and out of the water.

The aptly named Shark Stop wetsuit range are only slightly heavier than a regular neoprene wetsuit and their material is made using bio neoprene which has the lowest carbon footprint in modern wetsuit manufacturing. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the nanofibre project from roughly $497 or £368 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Shark Stop fabric has been put through rigorous testing with live shark bites as well as in the laboratory at Flinders University and has far outperformed anything else on the market. These results have been peer-reviewed by a scientific panel. This research has found that the fabric can withstand the considerable force of the shark bite while sustaining minimal pin-prick size punctures on only the most severe bite attacks.”

If the Shark Stop crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Shark Stop shark proof wetsuit project view the promotional video below.

“Shark Stop bite-resistant wetsuits incorporate space-age ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene nanofibre (UHMWPE). UHMWPE has a strength to weight ratio 50% greater than Kevlar, and 8-15x greater than steel. UHMWPE nanofibres are high modulus and abrasion-resistant, along with being UV resistant and lightweight with low density. This technology is widely used in ballistic protection and defence applications.”

“We know that when surfing and diving you need maximum flexibility in your wetsuit to ensure you are not restricted. The strength of the Shark Stop fabric does not compromise its flexibility. The GIFs of our prototype suit below prove you will not have to compromise.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the shark proof wetsuit, jump over to the official Shark Stop crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

