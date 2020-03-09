Shared rural network launching in the UK to improve connectivity

The UK government has announced that mobile phone operators and the government are launching a shared rural network in the UK in a bid to improve connecticity in rural ears.

The new network will bring improvements in rural areas throughout the UK although mainly in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This new deal will being 4G to 95 percent of the UK by 2025.

The ambition is to make sure everyone can benefit from fast services on the go – from those running small businesses to people shopping or booking travel online to speaking to friends and family. It will spur economic growth and close the digital divide across the country through better connectivity.

The Shared Rural Network (SRN) is a deal with EE, O2, Three and Vodafone investing in a network of new and existing phone masts, overseen by a jointly owned company called Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited, they would all share.

This is great news for UK mobile phone users as it will bring improved coverage to many rural areas throughout the UK, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source UK Gov

