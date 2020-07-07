Shadow Warrior 3 officially announced for 2021 more details and gameplay later this week

Game development studio Devolver Digital has officially announced the upcoming launch of the new Shadow Warrior 3 game sometime during 2021.Devolver Digital will be providing more details and releasing a gameplay trailer in a few days time on July 11th 2020 at 12 PM Pacific time via Twitch.

“Shadow Warrior 3 launches the offbeat first-person shooter series to the next level with a seamless blend of fast-paced gunplay, razor-sharp melee combat, and a spectacular free-running movement system.” Check out the Shadow Warrior 3 teaser trailer embedded below for a taste of what you can expect from the new game.

“Fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocolypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to tear down the encroaching Shadowlands.”

Features of Shadow Warrior 3 include :

– Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.

– Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.

– Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.

– Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.

– Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.

– Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrillride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.

Source : Devolver Digital

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals