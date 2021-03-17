Virtual KnockOut digital interactive shadow boxing game

An exciting way to be keep fit has been launched via Kickstarter this week in the form of Virtual KnockOut, offering a digital interactive shadowboxing game that combines a mobile application with Bluetooth motion controllers. The mobile game can be played on almost any device thanks to its streaming capabilities enabling you to load it onto your mobile yet play on your large screen TV.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $149 or £108 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Virtual KnockOut campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the Virtual KnockOut shadow boxing game project checkout the promotional video below.

“Mobile shadow boxing game that can be cast onto a tv and played live with our exclusive bluetooth motion controllers. Your contribution will go towards the ultimate 3D graphics, getting our bulk pricing discounts so we can keep the cost low and fulfillment setup. We’re almost at the finish line already!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the shadow boxing game, jump over to the official Virtual KnockOut crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

