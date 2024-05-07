Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless ANC earbuds

Sennheiser has this week announced the introduction of it’s ACCENTUM True Wireless ANC earbuds, designed to deliver an unparalleled listening experience, combining superior sound quality, advanced features, and ergonomic design. The ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds feature Sennheiser’s proprietary 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers. These advanced drivers are engineered to deliver a powerful bass response, natural mids, and crisp treble, ensuring that every nuance of the audio is reproduced with exceptional clarity and detail. Whether listening to complex modern music genres or immersing oneself in audiobooks and podcasts, the ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds handle a wide range of audio content with ease, providing a truly captivating listening experience.

Pricing and Availability

The ACCENTUM ANC earbuds are now available for pre-order and will officially launch on May 21st 2024. Consumers can choose between stylish black and white color options, allowing them to match their earbuds to their personal style. The earbuds can be purchased from select retailers or directly from the Sennheiser website at a retail price of £169.99 / 199.99 EUR.

Sennheiser & Sonova

Sennheiser has collaborated with Sonova, a leading hearing aid manufacturer, to develop a unique ergonomic design for the ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds. By analyzing thousands of ear models, they have created an innovative contour that offers an optimal balance of stability, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. The earbuds’ shape ensures a secure fit, preventing them from falling out during physical activities or extended periods of wear. The carefully crafted design not only enhances the audio experience but also provides long-lasting comfort, making the ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds suitable for all-day use.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

The ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds come equipped with a range of advanced features that allow users to tailor their listening experience to their preferences. The earbuds feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency modes, allowing users to control their acoustic environment effortlessly. The ANC technology effectively reduces background noise, creating an immersive audio bubble, while the Transparency mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

The earbuds also boast a discreet beamforming microphone array, which enhances voice clarity during calls by minimizing background noise. The Sennheiser Smart Control app offers a user-friendly interface for customizing sound settings, including a 5-band equalizer and touch control customization for media playback and call management.

With Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the ACCENTUM earbuds provide a stable and reliable wireless connection, ensuring uninterrupted audio streaming. The earbuds also support LE Audio and Auracast, allowing seamless integration with a wide range of devices and platforms.

Extended Battery Life and Convenient Charging

Sennheiser has designed the ACCENTUM True Wireless ANC earbuds to provide an impressive battery life, ensuring that users can enjoy their audio content for extended periods without interruption. The earbuds offer up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the included charging case provides an additional 20 hours of battery life, bringing the total playtime to 28 hours.

The charging case supports both USB-C and Qi wireless charging, offering users the flexibility to charge their earbuds using their preferred method. The earbuds also feature a quick-charge function, providing a substantial amount of playtime with just a short charging session.

As wireless audio technology continues to evolve, Sennheiser remains at the forefront, delivering products that combine exceptional sound quality, innovative features, and user-centric design. The ACCENTUM True Wireless earbuds represent a significant step forward in the realm of personal audio devices, offering users a truly immersive and customizable listening experience. With their superior performance and ergonomic design, these earbuds are poised to become a must-have accessory for audio enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals