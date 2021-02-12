Raspberry Pi powered seven segment analogue clock project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in this awesome Raspberry Pi seven segment analogue clock, powered by the Raspberry Pi 2 model B in EPC. The clock uses 28 SG90 servos combined with two PCA9685 16 Channel 12bit PWM Servo motor Driver I2C Module and dual 5 V power sources one providing juice to the Raspberry Pi and the other directly to the servos. The code for the project has been written in Python 3 by member “feiticeir0” and full instructions are available via the link below to the Element 14 website and community forums.

“For some time now I have this project and now it’s time to share it with the world so others can create their one. This is a 3D-Printable Servo clock – or a 3D 7 segment clock. The original project is from Otvinta. It is there you need to download all the 3D files and see instructions on how to assemble the clock. The original project, like it is on the site, uses Windows 10 IOT on a Raspberry PI and servo drivers (Maestro) from Pololu. They are good, but expensive and I’m not a fan of Windows.”

Source : Adafruit : Element 14

