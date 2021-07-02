SeedMaker Particle S3 LCD 3D printer hits Kickstarter

A new LCD 3D printer has been launched via Kickstarter called SeedMaker Particle offering a 4K monochrome screen that is capable of industrial grade accuracy, fast printing action all at an affordable price. Particle S3 is equipped with a “simple user-friendly perforated printing platform” that reduces lifting and provide improved bed adhesion, offering a more durable, convenient and easier to maintain 3D printer when compared to other similar 3D printers in the market.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $471 or £349 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SeedMaker Particle campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the SeedMaker Particle LCD 3D printer project watch the promotional video below.

“You’ll naturally worry about those conventional 3D printers that don’t last long and require so much maintenance. You can feel reassured to know that Particle S3 is made through precision machining and cutting with an all-metal integrated CNC machining process, including nine CNC milling processes, an anodized surface treatment process, and further enhanced wear resistance. “

“That was our mission when creating Particle S3. Designers, Artists, Small Business Owners, and Hobbyists who want a better 3D Printer that produces industrial-grade results can now rely on this high-performing, robust, fast, and user-friendly—yet affordable—3D resin printer to create more and to print better. Typically, consumer-grade 3D printers will produce underwhelming results. Particle S3 is designed to do precisely the opposite: while it is a consumer-grade machine, it delivers industrial-grade precision.”

“The printer’s industrial-grade ball screw Z axis delivers better and more efficient Torque transmission and ensures that the Z-axis positioning accuracy is significantly enhanced when compared to other printers. The linear guide rail is widened, the load is large, and the rigidity is high—and you can count on these features while also knowing that the ball screw’s service life is more than compared to a typical lead screw design.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the LCD 3D printer, jump over to the official SeedMaker Particle LCD 3D printer campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals