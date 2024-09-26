Secret iOS 18 Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 18, brings a wealth of hidden features and improvements that are set to transform the way you interact with your iPhone. From customizable Siri activation to enhanced app functionalities, iOS 18 offers a treasure trove of secrets waiting to be discovered. Get ready to unlock the full potential of your device and take your user experience to new heights. The video below from iReviews shows us a range of iOS 18 secrets and tips and tricks.

Personalize Your Voice Assistant with Custom Siri Activation

iOS 18 puts the power of personalization in your hands by allowing you to set any custom phrase to launch Siri. This innovative feature, accessible through the Accessibility settings, enables you to tailor your voice assistant experience to your unique preferences. Whether you prefer a quirky catchphrase or a simple command, Siri is now at your beck and call, ready to assist you in a way that feels truly your own.

Illuminate Your World with the Revamped Flashlight UI

The flashlight interface has undergone a sleek transformation in iOS 18, offering a more intuitive and user-friendly way to adjust brightness. With a simple tap, you can now effortlessly turn off the flashlight, eliminating the need for cumbersome gestures. This thoughtful redesign not only enhances usability but also adds a touch of convenience to your everyday interactions with your device.

Unleash the Power of the Notes App

iOS 18 takes the Notes app to new heights, empowering you with a range of advanced functionalities. Perform quick calculations within your notes, thanks to the introduction of in-note calculations. Stay organized with dedicated folders for math notes and call recordings, ensuring your important information is always at your fingertips. iOS 18 also brings text colorization options, file attachments, and audio transcription capabilities to the Notes app, transforming it into a versatile and powerful tool for capturing and managing your ideas.

Take Control with the Customizable Control Center

The Control Center in iOS 18 puts you in the driver’s seat, allowing you to customize it with individual toggles for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and VPN. Take your control to the next level by using Shortcuts to fully turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, giving you granular control over your device’s connectivity settings. This enhanced customization ensures that you have quick access to the features you use most, streamlining your workflow and saving you valuable time.

Seamless Integration of Reminders in the Calendar App

iOS 18 brings a new level of convenience to your scheduling and task management by integrating reminders directly into the Calendar app. You can now effortlessly add reminders right from within the Calendar, ensuring that your important tasks are always in sync with your schedule. Additionally, the introduction of a recently deleted folder for reminders ensures that you never lose track of a crucial task, even if you accidentally delete it.

Elevate Your Gaming Experience with Game Mode

Immerse yourself in uninterrupted gaming sessions with iOS 18’s Game Mode. This intelligent feature automatically activates during gameplay, minimizing background activity to optimize performance and provide a seamless gaming experience. If you prefer to prioritize other tasks while gaming, you can easily disable Game Mode via the Control Center, giving you complete control over your device’s resources.

Personalize Your Home Screen with the Versatile Music Widget

iOS 18 introduces a range of sizes for the Music widget, including a compact square widget that fits perfectly on your home screen. Customize your device’s appearance by choosing the widget size that best suits your style and preferences. With this enhanced flexibility, you can keep your favorite tunes just a glance away, making your home screen a true reflection of your musical tastes.

Effortless Multilingual Typing with Keyboard Improvements

Say goodbye to the hassle of manually switching between languages while typing, thanks to iOS 18’s intelligent keyboard enhancements. The keyboard now automatically detects and switches between languages based on your input, providing a seamless and efficient typing experience. Whether you’re bilingual or frequently communicate in multiple languages, iOS 18 ensures that your conversations flow smoothly without interruption.

Rediscover Your Memories with the Enhanced Photos App

iOS 18 brings a host of improvements to the Photos app, making it easier than ever to relive your cherished moments. The introduction of recent days albums provides quick access to your most recent captures, allowing you to reminisce and share your experiences effortlessly. Additionally, the ability to pin albums ensures that your favorite collections are always readily available, saving you time and effort when navigating through your photo library.

iOS 18 is a testament to Apple’s commitment to delivering innovative features that enhance the user experience. With its array of hidden gems and thoughtful improvements, iOS 18 empowers you to:

Customize your interactions with Siri

Enjoy a more intuitive flashlight interface

Leverage advanced functionalities in the Notes app

Take control of your device’s settings with the customizable Control Center

Seamlessly integrate reminders into your calendar

Immerse yourself in uninterrupted gaming sessions

Personalize your home screen with versatile Music widgets

Experience effortless multilingual typing

Rediscover and cherish your memories with the enhanced Photos app

Unlock the secrets of iOS 18 and embark on a journey of discovery, where every tap and swipe reveals a new way to streamline your tasks, express your creativity, and make the most of your iPhone experience. Get ready to embrace the future of mobile computing and witness firsthand how iOS 18 redefines what’s possible on your device.

