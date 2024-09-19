Up Your Control Center Game: 32 Must-Have Apps for iOS 18

With the release of iOS 18, Apple has taken the Control Center to new heights by introducing a fully customizable experience. This update allows you to personalize your iPhone like never before, empowering you to add third-party actions, resize existing actions, and even spread your favorite controls across multiple pages for enhanced convenience and functionality. The video below from Stephen Robles shows us a range of awesome Control Center apps for your iPhone in iOS 18.

Customization at Your Fingertips

The iOS 18 update puts you in the driver’s seat, giving you the freedom to:

Add third-party actions : Integrate your favorite apps and actions directly into the Control Center for quick access.

: Integrate your favorite apps and actions directly into the Control Center for quick access. Resize actions : Adjust the size of Control Center actions to prioritize the ones you use most frequently.

: Adjust the size of Control Center actions to prioritize the ones you use most frequently. Utilize multiple pages: Spread your actions across multiple pages to keep your Control Center organized and clutter-free.

Elevate Your Experience with Notable Apps and Actions

iOS 18’s Control Center update opens up a world of possibilities, allowing you to integrate a wide range of apps and actions to streamline your daily tasks. Here are some notable examples:

Share Shot : Capture and share screenshots with ease, right from your Control Center.

: Capture and share screenshots with ease, right from your Control Center. Water Llama : Stay hydrated and track your water intake with fun animations and reminders.

: Stay hydrated and track your water intake with fun animations and reminders. Mind Llama : Take a moment to relax and practice mindfulness exercises whenever you need a break.

: Take a moment to relax and practice mindfulness exercises whenever you need a break. Dark Noise : Instantly access a variety of white noise sounds to help you focus or unwind.

: Instantly access a variety of white noise sounds to help you focus or unwind. Translation : Perform quick audio translations on the go, without leaving your current app.

: Perform quick audio translations on the go, without leaving your current app. Shazam : Identify songs playing around you with just a tap, directly from the Control Center.

: Identify songs playing around you with just a tap, directly from the Control Center. Bear : Jot down notes, create to-do lists, and manage tasks seamlessly.

: Jot down notes, create to-do lists, and manage tasks seamlessly. Carrot Weather : Stay informed about the weather with detailed forecasts and interactive radar maps.

: Stay informed about the weather with detailed forecasts and interactive radar maps. Cheatsheet : Keep important information at your fingertips, such as passwords or frequently used data.

: Keep important information at your fingertips, such as passwords or frequently used data. Fantastical : Manage your calendar events and perform quick event searches.

: Manage your calendar events and perform quick event searches. Widget Smith : Customize your Control Center with unique widgets and actions tailored to your needs.

: Customize your Control Center with unique widgets and actions tailored to your needs. Halide, Kino, Obscura : Access advanced camera features from third-party apps without leaving the Control Center.

: Access advanced camera features from third-party apps without leaving the Control Center. Sofa and Sequel : Track and manage your favorite movies, TV shows, and books.

: Track and manage your favorite movies, TV shows, and books. Drafts : Capture ideas and thoughts quickly with a simple note-taking action.

: Capture ideas and thoughts quickly with a simple note-taking action. HomeKit : Control your smart home devices and activate scenes directly from the Control Center.

: Control your smart home devices and activate scenes directly from the Control Center. Lock Launcher : Customize your lock screen with shortcuts and icons for a personalized experience.

: Customize your lock screen with shortcuts and icons for a personalized experience. Gentler Streak and Pedometer Plus Plus : Monitor your fitness goals and track your daily steps.

: Monitor your fitness goals and track your daily steps. Scan Words : Quickly scan and define words using your device’s camera.

: Quickly scan and define words using your device’s camera. Rainviewer : Access detailed precipitation maps to stay ahead of the weather.

: Access detailed precipitation maps to stay ahead of the weather. Things : Manage your to-do lists and stay organized with a powerful task management action.

: Manage your to-do lists and stay organized with a powerful task management action. Spark : Compose emails and manage your inbox without leaving the Control Center.

: Compose emails and manage your inbox without leaving the Control Center. Streaks : Track and maintain your daily habits and goals.

: Track and maintain your daily habits and goals. Tap to Cache : Quickly access and manage your device’s cache for optimal performance.

: Quickly access and manage your device’s cache for optimal performance. Find My Watch : Locate your Apple Watch with a single tap.

: Locate your Apple Watch with a single tap. Tripsy : Plan and manage your travel itineraries seamlessly.

: Plan and manage your travel itineraries seamlessly. Structured : Schedule tasks and events with a powerful planning action.

: Schedule tasks and events with a powerful planning action. Focus : Boost your productivity with a Pomodoro timer and task management features.

: Boost your productivity with a Pomodoro timer and task management features. Shortcuts: Run your custom-programmed shortcuts directly from the Control Center.

Beyond the customization options and third-party integrations, the iOS 18 update also seamlessly integrates with the lock screen, providing quick access to your favorite actions without unlocking your device. The enhanced user interface features customizable icons and engaging animations, making your Control Center not only functional but also visually appealing.

With the iOS 18 Control Center update, Apple has empowered users to take control of their device experience like never before. By offering extensive customization options, third-party app integrations, and a user-friendly interface, the Control Center has evolved into a powerful and indispensable tool for iOS users.

