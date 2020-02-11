Seat Tarraco SUV gets new FR and FR Sport trims

Seat has announced that its Tarraco SUV is now available with its new FR and FR Sport trims and pricing for the SUV starts at 31,680 in the UK.

There are a number of engine options from a 1.5 TFSI Evo with 150 PS to a 2.0 TDI with 190 PS and the top model will cost £39,820.

The FR exterior body styling DNA fuses performance, practicality and sporty-appeal that perfectly suits their needs. The Tarraco FR comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, the more aggressive FR body styling kit – featuring the dynamic twin exhaust, unique rear spoiler, front and rear sports bumper, as well as black mouldings, wing mirrors and roof rails. The cabin benefits from front sports seats as well as an electric driver’s seat.

The FR Sport takes things another step forwards, with the car planted on arch-filling 20-inch ‘Cosmo’ grey alloy wheels and benefitting from black leather sports seats inside.

You can find out more details about thew new Seat Tarraco with the new FR and FR sport trims at the link below, they are available to buy from today.

Source Seat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals