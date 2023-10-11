Seal smart 3D scanner with 0.01mm accuracy and 0.05 resolution

The world of 3D scanning technology has seen significant advancements in recent years, with companies like 3DMakerpro leading the charge. The company, founded in 2015, has already acquired 88 patents in the 3D field and 78 software copyrights, demonstrating its commitment to innovation. One of its most notable contributions to the industry is the development of the Seal and Seal Lite 3D smart scanner devices, which utilize Blue Light Encoded Structured Light technology to transform the physical world into 3D models.

The Blue Light Encoded Structured Light technology is a game-changer in the 3D scanning industry. It projects light with a wavelength of 400-500 nanometers, capturing minute details and textures with high precision. This technology is a significant factor in the devices’ ability to achieve an accuracy of up to 0.01mm, making them suitable for industries that require high accuracy, such as reverse engineering, restoration, and customization.

The Seal and Seal Lite devices are not just about high accuracy; they also boast a resolution of 0.05mm. This high resolution, coupled with a 24-bit color camera, allows the devices to capture intricate details and vivid colors. The devices’ ability to capture such detail is further enhanced by the use of professional survey-grade optical lenses, which significantly enhance visual performance.

Another standout feature of these devices is the single-frame coded structured light technology. This technology generates a point cloud frame from each photo, achieving a true 10fps. This feature allows for faster and more efficient scanning, making the devices even more appealing to professionals in various fields.

The devices come with JMStudio software, which integrates scanning, editing, and fusion functions. The software supports 8 languages and offers free OTA updates for life, ensuring that users always have access to the latest features and improvements. Furthermore, the software supports OBJ/STL/PLY/ASC formats, catering to all 3D model needs in fields like modeling, animation, presentation, printing, and design.

To enhance the performance of the scanners, 3DMakerpro provides intelligent kits that offer users smart, automated, and highly customizable suites. These kits allow users to tailor the scanning process to their specific needs, whether they are beginners looking for automation or experts seeking advanced customization with script editing.

For those who need to scan on the go, the devices come with a Smart Grip accessory. This accessory allows users to connect the devices to their smartphones, providing a mobile scanning solution that is both convenient and efficient. In addition to its innovative products, 3DMakerpro has also launched a Kickbooster project. While details of the project are not provided, it is clear that the company is continually seeking ways to innovate and improve its offerings.

3DMakerpro’s Seal and Seal Lite 3D scanning devices represent a significant advancement in 3D scanning technology. With their high accuracy and resolution, Blue Light Encoded Structured Light technology, and comprehensive software, these devices offer a powerful and versatile solution for professionals in a wide range of industries. As 3DMakerpro continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it is clear that the company is set to remain a leader in the 3D scanning industry.

