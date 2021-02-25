Seagate Lyve Cloud web-based storage service introduced

Seagate has this week released more details about its web-based cloud storage service, Lyve Cloud. Designed to provide a simple, trusted and efficient storage solution with long-term cost predictability, means that you will never be surprised by unwanted increases in your storage costs. Lyve Cloud offers privacy, no lock-in, and no egress fees, allowing customers to retain full control of their data while lowering TCO for storing massive datasets.

Lyve Cloud’s ISO27001 and SOC2 certifications meet the data security needs of enterprise customers and provide always-on encryption for data in motion and at rest. Seagate’s Lyve Cloud and Lyve Solutions are built with mass data in mind. These solutions, including modular hardware and software, deliver a portfolio that streamlines data access, transport, and management for today’s enterprise.

“We see a lot of synergy in collaborating with Seagate to help our customers increase their digital advantage,” stated Eric Schwartz, chief strategy officer of Equinix. “Leveraging Lyve Cloud and Platform Equinix, customers have an optimized, cost-effective object storage option to make their cloud truly composable. Equinix’s position at the Metro Edge enables Lyve Cloud to address use cases that demand data storage and activation, accelerating digital transformation initiatives such as disaster recovery, hybrid and multi-cloud, storage for bare metal services, AI and Machine Learning.”

“Enterprises are increasingly recognizing the need to store more of their business-critical data for longer periods of time, not only for business continuity, but also to harness its potential for analytics and deep learning,” said Wenceslao Lada, vice president, technical alliances, Commvault. “With Commvault’s seamless integration and full compatibility with Seagate Lyve Cloud, end-users now have a compelling new option for cloud storage that enables worry-free, longer term data retention with predictable cost economics and simple recovery capabilities.”

If you interested in learning more about the Lyve Cloud web-based storage service being introduced by Seagate, register for the Datasphere 2021 virtual event on March 30, 2021. For more details on pricing jump over to the official Seagate website by following the link below.

Source : Seagate

