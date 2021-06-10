

A new ultra-portable 14 inch laptop complete with magnesium chassis and a 16:10 display offering a 3K resolution has been unveiled in the form of the Schenker Vision 14 laptop. Weighing jest 1 kg the ultrabook is powered by Intel’s Tiger Lake processors up to the Core i7-1165G7 and features two M.2 SSD slots and expandable rather than soldered memory excepting up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM together with two PCI Express M.2 SSD slots.

The Schenker Vision 14 ultra-portable 14 inch laptop is now available to preorder with prices starting from €1,099 and shipping expected to take place later this month during June 2021. The starting price you will receive an ultrabook equipped with Intel’s Core i5-1135G7 with integrated Xe graphics, 8 GB DDR4-3200, a 250 GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus and a Full HD IPS display in 16:10 format.

“Particularly in the premium ultrabook segment, many manufacturers focus on functional minimalism – those who seek more flexibility are often forced to resort to a considerable number of adapters. The VISION 14 solves this by providing a high level of native connectivity straight out-of-the-box. This includes a DisplayPort-capable USB-C port that also allows charging via an external USB-C power supply, two USB-A ports, a 2-in-1 audio jack as well as an HDMI output and a full-size SD card reader.

Adding Thunderbolt 4, the laptop also provides a versatile high-performance interface, including an integrated DisplayPort stream and support for monitors up to 8K resolution. Consequently, the SCHENKER VISION 14 boasts the ability to simultaneously connect up to three external monitors, in addition to its internal display.”

Source : VideoCardz

