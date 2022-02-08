How to schedule an iPhone text message to send sometime in the future

If you would like to schedule a text message to be sent at sometime in the future on your iPhone, you’ll be disappointed to learn that Apple doesn’t provide a native way to do this in iMessage. However there are a number of different methods, workarounds and third-party applications you can use to send iPhone text message at a time and date of your choosing.

Currently Apple doesn’t allow you to schedule a time for an iPhone text message to be sent. But if you are looking to send the same message at the same time every day, week or month you can set up an iPhone Automation using the official Apple Shortcuts app to do this.

Schedule a text message using Shortcuts app

This is a great method of sending text messages from your iPhone regularly at a certain time. It can also be used to send individual messages but you would need to delete the automation after the first message has been sent, or the app will continue to run, sending a message every time.

1. First open up the Shortcuts app on your iPhone

2. If you are never setup any automation is before click on the blue button labelled “Create Personal Automation“. If you already have automations set up click on the “+” symbol in the top right hand corner of your iPhone screen. If you would like to delete any previously created automations simply swipe left to delete.

3. From the “New Automation” list select the top option to set up a “Time of Day” this will be the time you would like to send the message.

4. Select the time of day you would like to send your message as well as the repeat option : Daily, Weekly or monthly. Then tap the “Next” Button in the top right hand corner.

5. Select “Send Message” from the suggestions provided by Apple underneath the “Add Action” button. If it is not listed simply click the “Add Action” and select “Send Message” or the contact you would like to send to if they are listed as a favorite in your contacts and click “Next“.

6. If you haven’t yet selected a recipient do so now by tapping the blue “Recipients” link. Then tap the blue “Message” link to type out your message will be sent in your scheduled event. Click “Next” to finalize this section.

7. Check everything is correct and make alterations as necessary. If all is correct tap “Done” in the top right and your automation is complete.

Your iMessage schedule text message will continue to send until you delete it by swiping left on the automation.

Text scheduling via third-party apps

If you would prefer to send single text messages from your iPhone scheduled for a single date only there are a number of third-party applications available from the App Store. A few of the more popular apps to schedule a text message on iPhone are listed below.

Each application provides its own take on scheduling iPhone text messages and although some apps are free to download they include in app purchases to add additional functionality to the iOS scheduling process. Check them out to see if any suit your needs in n o particular order.

Kyew App

Autosender App

Schedule My SMS

Scheduled App

SMS Scheduler

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals