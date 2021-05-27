Scam iPhone app makes you leave a good review before opening

A scam iPhone app has been discovered on the app storage that will not function until you leave the app a good review.

The app is called UPNP Xtreme, we won’t link to it, the app was discovered by Kosta Eleftheriou and you can see the app and its dodgy behavior in the tweet below.

The review: “This app forced me to give it a good rating before I could use it.” You: “Pfff, no one’s FORCING you!” The app: 🤯 pic.twitter.com/R6ytFAguhU — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) May 25, 2021

When you open the app you will have to give it a rating of between 3 and 5 stars in order of its to work, the app rating pops up as soon as you open the app. As we can see in the photo above, some users were able to give bad reviews for the app.

As yet there does not appear to be any official word from Apple on this app, but it looks like it has now been pulled from the app store. Developers like this who use these sort of tactics should have all of their apps banned from the app store.

