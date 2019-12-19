Save 98% on the Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle

We have a great deal on the Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 98% off the regular price.

The Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle is available in our deals store for just $29.

With 39 lectures, this course will tackle the most fundamental building block of practical data science—data wrangling and visualization. It will take you from a basic level of performing some of the most common data wrangling tasks in R with two of the most important R data science packages, Tidyverse and Dplyr. It will introduce you to some of the most important data visualization concepts and techniques that will suit and apply to your data.

Read-in data into the R environment from different sources

Learn how to use some of the most important R data wrangling & visualization packages such as Dpylr and Ggplot2

Carry out basic data pre-processing & wrangling in R studio

Gain proficiency in data pre-processing, wrangling & data visualization in R

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

