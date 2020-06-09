Save 96% on the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite

We have a great deal for our readers on the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 96% off the normal price.

The Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite is available in our deals store for just $39.

This Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite is designed to teach various principles and processes involved in managing a project effectively. Aspirants of project management should gain an in-depth understanding of the principles and its applications in various processes as defined in the book of knowledge (PMBOK). The PMBOK has recently been updated to Version 6 to maintain pace with the changing project environment. Along with the course material, you will earn a 35 contact hours certificate which is necessary for you to be eligible for the PMP exam.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

Project Management Professional 6th Edition Training Project Management Fundamentals: Run Projects Effectively PMI-ACP Certification Training Course Learn PMP Project Management Deeply Practical Project Management

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Project Management Professional Certification Training Suite over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals