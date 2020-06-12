Save 93 % on the Accredited Project Management Bundle

We have an amazing deal on the Accredited Project Management Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 93% off the regular price.
The Accredited Project Management Bundle is a course package that prepares you for a career in Senior Level Project Management and Program Management. It includes accredited content covering best practices in Project, Agile, and Program Management. With 3 accredited courses, it will equip you with the necessary know-how for successful project management and become immediately productive as a member of an agile/project environment.
APM-PFQ Project Fundamentals Qualification Course
- Project management and the operating environment
- Project lifecycle
- Management structures by which projects operate
- Project management planning
- Scope management
- Scheduling and resource management
- Risk management and issue management
- Project quality management
- Communication
- Leadership and teamwork
PRINCE2® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course
- Introduction to PRINCE2®
- Processes SU and IP
- Processes CS and MP
- Processes DB SB and CP
- Organization Theme Module
- Business Case Theme Module
- And more
PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course
- Introduction to PRINCE2 Agile
- Introduction to PRINCE2
- Processes: DP SU and IP
- Themes and PRINCE2 Agile
- Processes; SB CS and MP
- CP and Summarizing PRINCE
