Save 93 % on the Accredited Project Management Bundle

Accredited Project Management Bundle

We have an amazing deal on the Accredited Project Management Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 93% off the regular price.

The Accredited Project Management Bundle is available in our deals store for just $99, it normally retails for $1,484.

The Accredited Project Management Bundle is a course package that prepares you for a career in Senior Level Project Management and Program Management. It includes accredited content covering best practices in Project, Agile, and Program Management. With 3 accredited courses, it will equip you with the necessary know-how for successful project management and become immediately productive as a member of an agile/project environment.

APM-PFQ Project Fundamentals Qualification Course

  • Project management and the operating environment
  • Project lifecycle
  • Management structures by which projects operate
  • Project management planning
  • Scope management
  • Scheduling and resource management
  • Risk management and issue management
  • Project quality management
  • Communication
  • Leadership and teamwork

PRINCE2® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course

  • Introduction to PRINCE2®
  • Processes SU and IP
  • Processes CS and MP
  • Processes DB SB and CP
  • Organization Theme Module
  • Business Case Theme Module
  • And more

PRINCE2 Agile® Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course

  • Introduction to PRINCE2 Agile
  • Introduction to PRINCE2
  • Processes: DP SU and IP
  • Themes and PRINCE2 Agile
  • Processes; SB CS and MP
  • CP and Summarizing PRINCE
SPOCE Project Management is one of the longest standing Accredited Training Organisations in the world and is the flagship training company for PRINCE2, AgilePM, and MSP to name but a few. An APM, APMG, AXELOS, and PeopleCert accredited training organization, SPOCE offers a range of project, programme, risk and service management training courses carried out with the use of online eLearning, blended learning, classroom training and virtual delivery methods, made possible by a network of accredited trainers. Options range from change management, project and program, business analysis, P3M3 and beyond, focusing on the best-practice methods that are highly regarded across the globe.

You can find out more details about this amazing deal on the Accredited Project Management Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

