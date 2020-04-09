We have an awesome deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 92% on the Coding with Python: The Ultimate Training for Aspiring Developers Bundle.

The Coding with Python: The Ultimate Training for Aspiring Developers Bundle is available in our deals store for just $49.99.

This course will lead you down a path of understanding that may well result in an income boost or positive career change. It’s a one-stop shop covering everything you need to start creating Python web applications that engage visitors and provide them with value. Starting with the basics of Python, you’ll move onto how the internet works, before creating your first complete web apps in Python.

You can get your hands on this great deal on the Coding with Python: The Ultimate Training for Aspiring Developers Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals