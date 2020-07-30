Save 60% on the Restly Sleep App Lifetime Subscription

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Restly Sleep App Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 60% off the normal price.

The Restly Sleep App Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for just $39.99 it normally retails for $100.

Its 2 a.m. and you’re tossing and turning. Every time you look at the clock, another 30 minutes have gone by and still, not a wink of shut-eye. Download Restly to learn the foolproof trick of getting to sleep in 2 minutes or less straight from the US army. Restly provides a scientifically-based method of falling asleep — male and female voices plus different calming sounds to get you through to the shortened journey of dozing off. It also features a smart alarm clock, sleeping timer, and statistics to best fit the app’s behavior according to your body rhythm. Say goodbye to sleepless nights. Wake up fresh, inspired, full of energy, and excited to start a new day!

Male & female voices will guide you through the journey of falling asleep in 2 minutes

Different sounds can be combined w/ voice records as a background to make it even easier to fall asleep

The app will calculate when you should go to bed & wake up based on sleep cycles

The timer turns the music off itself so you do not have to monitor it

Keep track of your sleep improvement progress

You can get your hands on this great deal on the Restly Sleep App Lifetime Subscription over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals