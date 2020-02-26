Save 23% on the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone

We have a great deal on the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 23% off the normal price.

The KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone is available in our deals store for $99.95 it normally retails for $129.95.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Never worry again about your children getting lost with KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone. Equipped with GPS/LBS/Wi-Fi location, it allows real-time tracking of your kid’s phone via the Android or iOS App or on any web-enabled device. It is equipped with a Touchscreen as well as 3 Speed Dial Buttons and a 15-number phone book. These pre-programmed numbers are the only numbers that the child can call and text as well as being the only numbers that can call and text the phone. Packed with location history, SOS, GeoFencing, and Voice Monitoring features, this tracker is every parent’s all-in-one security solution.

Find your child anytime w/ built-in GPS/LBS/Wi-Fi location

Receive a text notification when your child enters or leaves a predetermined area w/ the GeoFencing feature

Activate the SOS feature & send a text message w/ GPS location to up to 3 mobile numbers and auto-dial until one is answered

Send a text message to the phone & have the phone call back without activating the screen w/ the Voice Monitoring feature

See where your children have been w/ the Location History feature

Program 3 speed dial numbers for your child to call

You can find out more details about this great deal on the KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals