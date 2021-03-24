Save 10% on the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor

We have an amazing deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor.

The UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor is available in our deals store for $197.99, that’s a saving of 10% off off the regular price.

Whether studying, watching videos, or keeping up with friends, you need a monitor that’s friendly with your eyes. The UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor lets you stream content or play games from your phone to a portable, bigger screen. It delivers stunning FHD 1920*1080 resolution visuals with awesome color reproduction. Equipped with an LCD HDR screen, this monitor ensures you enjoy zero distortion and sharp image quality. No need for additional devices, too; it has built-in quad speakers that produce clear sound quality. With Type-C, Mini HD, PD, and Micro USB ports, this portable monitor gives you all the connection interfaces you’ll need on the go. Here are some of the features: FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction

Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage

Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in narrow space

Ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in narrow space Quad 4W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output

Provides super high quality stereo output Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch

Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports

Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports Charging protocol. USB 3.1 protocol allows you to charge your phone while streaming

USB 3.1 protocol allows you to charge your phone while streaming Portratit/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs Note: Phones that do not have a full-featured Type-C port require an adapter to connect.

Input power: 15W

Connections 1 1x HDMI 1x mini DP 1x micro USB OTG 1x 3.5mm AUX

Connections 2 2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power)

Physical buttons: 5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit)

Built-in speakers

VESA: 4 holes: 75x75mm

Driver-free

Foldable smart cover

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Compatibility Xbox One S X/PS4 Pro 2 3/Switch/Raspberry Pi 2 3 4 Zero

Windows XP/7/8/10

macOS 9/10

Linux/Ubuntu

Android/iOS (iPhone, Samsung, Huawei Mate, Honor, Xiaomi, OPPO, One Plus) Includes UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor

HDMI to HDMI cable

USB-C to USB-C cable

USB-C to USB-A cable

Wall charger

Manual

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

