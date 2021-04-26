Save 10% on the Exputt Real-Time Putting Simulator

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator is available in our deals store for $399 and you can get 10 percent off with the code below.
Exputt is a dynamic cost-effective putting simulator that comes with both practice and play modes. This unit packs a punch in reading metrics for putter path trajectory and impact angles and incorporated other elements such as breaks, slopes, green speeds, speed of the ball after impact, and distance with accuracy. You’ll receive a putting mat and a camera that loads the simulator when hooked up to a TV, so you can start putting in minutes. With 3 modes, you can improve your putts, and then face off competition.
Fun
- Practice distance control with varied distance modes
- Various greens & slopes feel like a real green
- Play the game in Spring, Summer, Fall, & Winter modes
- Enjoy tour-level green speed & conditions
Hassle-free
- Simply connect the Exputt camera to your TV
- Putting mat is only 40″x12″ small and is easy to store
- Low elastic stopper brings the ball back to you & cancels noises for putts up to 20 yards
- Use your putter like a mouse on the mat & use remote control for more features
Innovative
- Accurately analyze ball’s speed & direction in real time
- Precisely analyze open or closed club face angle
- Analyze putter’s direction at the moment of impact
- Analyze entire putting path to improve consistency
Specs
- Color: black
- Camera head dimensions: 4.25″ x 1.25″
- Mat dimensions: 40″ x 12″
- 3 modes: practice, challenge, play
- Hassle-free
- Low elastic stoppers
- Accurate measurement
- Connection: HDMI
- Easy to carry
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Connection: HDMI
