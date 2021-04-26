Save 10% on the Exputt Real-Time Putting Simulator

We have an amazing last minute deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Exputt: Real-Time Putting Simulator is available in our deals store for $399 and you can get 10 percent off with the code below.

Use coupon code EXPUTT10 at checkout to get this product for 10% off Exputt is a dynamic cost-effective putting simulator that comes with both practice and play modes. This unit packs a punch in reading metrics for putter path trajectory and impact angles and incorporated other elements such as breaks, slopes, green speeds, speed of the ball after impact, and distance with accuracy. You’ll receive a putting mat and a camera that loads the simulator when hooked up to a TV, so you can start putting in minutes. With 3 modes, you can improve your putts, and then face off competition. Fun Practice distance control with varied distance modes

Various greens & slopes feel like a real green

Play the game in Spring, Summer, Fall, & Winter modes

Enjoy tour-level green speed & conditions Hassle-free Simply connect the Exputt camera to your TV

Putting mat is only 40″x12″ small and is easy to store

Low elastic stopper brings the ball back to you & cancels noises for putts up to 20 yards

Use your putter like a mouse on the mat & use remote control for more features Innovative Accurately analyze ball’s speed & direction in real time

Precisely analyze open or closed club face angle

Analyze putter’s direction at the moment of impact

Analyze entire putting path to improve consistency

Specs Color: black

Camera head dimensions: 4.25″ x 1.25″

Mat dimensions: 40″ x 12″

3 modes: practice, challenge, play

Hassle-free

Low elastic stoppers

Accurate measurement

Connection: HDMI

Easy to carry

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals