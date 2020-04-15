Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for Apple AirPods launched

Satchechi has announced a new accessory for Apple AirPods, the Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock and it is designed to wirelessly charge your AirPods.

The device will plug into the USB-0C port on a MacBook or iPad Pro and you can then place your AirPods on the dock to charge them wirelessly.

Power your AirPods with ease using the Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods with a wireless charging case, the Dock features a direct USB-C connection to recharge your AirPods when connected to a powered Type-C device. With its compact yet sleek design, the USB-C Wireless Charging Dock is a perfect addition to your work from home setup.

You can find out more details about the Satechi USB-C Wireless Charging Dock over at the company’s website at the link below, it will retail for $29.99 when it goes on sale next month, the device is available to pre-order now.

Source Satechi

