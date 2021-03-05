Satechi USB-C hub launches for $100

Satechi has created a new portabe USB-C hub prcied at $100 offering USB-C PD charging, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, VGA, USB-A & USB-C data ports, and micro/SD card readers slots, two detachable cables for ultimate convenience and a aluminum space grey finish combined with plug and play technology. A few things to note before purchasing :

– Not compatible with Apple SuperDrive.

– Connect one bus-powered device at a time.

– USB-C & USB-A data ports do not support charging or video.

– Supports one external display at a time or mirrored when both connected.

– Dual display not supported on Apple M1 Macs.

“The Satechi USB-C On-the-Go Multiport Adapter helps make productivity portable. Designed for portability and convenience, the Adapter features USB-C PD charging, HDMI and VGA display ports, USB-A data ports, SD card slots, and Gigabit Ethernet, with two detachable USB-C cables – perfect for on-the-go or docked at your desk. With its sleek aluminum finish and plug and play design, the On-the-go Multiport Adapter enables you to work at your best wherever you are. “

Get 20% off using the code MULTIPORT20 which is valid until March 15th 2021

Compatible devices include : 2020/2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro, 2020/2018 MacBook Air, 2020/2018 iPad Pro, 2019/2017 iMac, iMac Pro, 2015/2016/2017 MacBook, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3/Surface Pro 7/Go, Google PixelBook Go, ChromeBook, Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro S, HP Spectre Convertible, Razer Blade, Huawei Matebook and more USB-C devices.

Source : Satechi

