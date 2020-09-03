TEAM GROUP launches new QX 15.3TB 2.5″ SATA SSD

TEAM GROUP has this month announced the launch of its largest consumer grade solid-state disk in the form of the QX 15.3 TB 2.5″ SATA, priced at $3,990. The QX is equipped with the latest 3D QLC flash memory and has up to 2,560 TBW of write life.

“It is super durable compared to other products in the industry, lightweight and compact, yet offers a high 15.3 TB storage capacity. The QX will revolutionize the consumer-grade 2.5″ SATA SSD market with its market dominating specification” says TEAM GROUP.

“The QX not only has the largest 15.3 TB capacity and the highest write life of up to 2,560 TBW, but it also supports Windows TRIM optimization command which can release free blocks, allowing the operating system to use them later immediately when writing data. The optimized access control technology of NCQ can speed up the transfer and write performance of the SSD, and effectively reduces performance degradation and wear and tear of the drive.

This can prolong the service life of the SSD perfectly. The built-in smart algorithm management mechanism has functions such as garbage collection which can ensure operation efficiency. The powerful Wear-Leveling technology and ECC (Error Correction Code) function enhance the reliability of data transfer and provide consumers a reliable, compact SSD with massive capacity.”

For more details on resellers and full specifications jump over to the official product page on the TEAM GROUP website by following the link below.

Source : TG

