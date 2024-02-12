Samsung’s Sleep Apnea feature on Galaxy Watch gets FDA approval

Samsung has announced that its Sleep Apnea feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch has received FDA approval in the USA, Samsung has said that this is the first of its kinds to receive the approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The sleep apnea feature enables users over the age of 22 who have not been diagnosed with sleep apnea to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) over a two-night monitoring period, a common and chronic sleep condition that often goes undiagnosed and untreated. To utilize the feature, users can simply track their sleep twice for more than four hours within a ten-day period.

OSA causes a person to stop breathing while sleeping and can often result in disruptions in oxygen supply, decreased sleep quality and increased daytime fatigue. Untreated sleep apnea can compound the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia and stroke. According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), roughly 25% of men and 10% of women in the U.S. experience OSA. The new feature on the Samsung Health Monitor app is expected to help more people proactively detect moderate or severe forms of OSA, and as a result of the detection seek medical care to reduce the possibility of health-related complications.

You can find out more information about the Sleep Apnea feature on the Samsung Galaxy Watch over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals