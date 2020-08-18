Samsung’s Android devices to get three major Android updates

Samsung has announced that some of its Android devices will get at least three major Android updates, so basically they will get the updates for three years.

The company has released a list of devices going forward that will get the updates, they have also confirmed that this will apply to any new devices in these ranges.

Here are the devices:

Galaxy S series: Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 in addition to S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite and upcoming S series devices

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10, Note10 Lite and upcoming Note series devices

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G, Fold and upcoming Z series devices

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51, A90 5G and select upcoming A series devices

Tablets: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite and upcoming Tab S series devices

You can find out more details about Samsung’s Android updates for their range of devices over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals