Samsung’s 2022 lifestyle TVs are designed to be safe for your eyes

Samsung has announced that their 2022 lifestyle TVs are designed to be safe for your eyes and they have apparently received Glare-Free’ verification from UL, ‘Eye Care’ certification from VDE in Germany.

The company has said that their 2022 range of Lifestyle TVs which were announced recently at CES have won the Eye Care’ Certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) in Germany.

The 2022 Samsung Lifestyle TVs won the ‘Eye Care’ Certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE) in Germany, one of Europe’s largest technical-scientific associations with more than 36,000 members. The certification applies to Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle TV models including The Frame, The Serif and The Sero. The screens are evaluated on various categories, including ‘Safety’, ‘Gentle to the eyes’, flicker level, uniformity and color fidelity.

The new Lifestyle TVs were assessed for safety from blue light emission and melatonin inhibition levels based on a light hazard classification method set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Samsung’s 2022 Lifestyle TVs satisfy the IEC’s standards for screen flickering, which can cause eye fatigue or headache for viewers. They were also recognized for excellence in color fidelity and picture quality uniformity, both elements of which contribute to eye comfort level while watching TV.

