Samsung Wallet to get mobile driving licenses

Samsung has announced that Samsung Wallet in the USA will be getting mobile driving licenses it also intends to bring State IDs to the Wallet app as well, the first states to get this will be Arizona and Iowa in the USA.

“Mobile driver’s licenses are the new frontier of digital identity,” said Jeanie Han, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The addition of mobile driver’s licenses to Samsung Wallet is a perfect example of our commitment to creating technology for our consumers that truly makes life easier. By combining the best of Galaxy continuity and security, we are helping our users simplify their daily routines.”

In partnership with IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies and issuer of 55 million identity documents in the United States annually, including their digital equivalents in six states, Samsung will utilize the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard to implement mobile driver’s licenses that are secure, accurate, and private. These are certified Digital IDs verified against and issued by state DMVs. Mobile driver’s license information is securely stored on a Samsung device, while being completely controlled by the license holder. By offering outstanding software and best-in-class security, Samsung looks forward to broadening the availability, usage, and acceptance of digital IDs across industries.

You can find out more details about Samsung Wallet on mobile driving licenses at the link below, Samsung is expected to make the feature available to more states in the future.

