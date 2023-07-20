Samsung unveils new GDDR7 DRAM

Samsung has unveiled its new GDDR7 DRAM which the company says comes with a 20% improvement in power efficiency over GDDR6, it also comes with a bandwidth of 1.5 terabytes per second.

Following Samsung’s development of the industry’s first 24Gbps GDDR6 DRAM in 2022, the company’s 16-gigabit (Gb) GDDR7 offering will deliver the industry’s highest speed yet. Innovations in integrated circuit (IC) design and packaging provide added stability despite high-speed operations.

Our GDDR7 DRAM will help elevate user experiences in areas that require outstanding graphic performance, such as workstations, PCs and game consoles, and is expected to expand into future applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and automotive vehicles,” said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics. “The next-generation graphics DRAM will be brought to market in line with industry demand and we plan on continuing our leadership in the space.”

Samsung’s GDDR7 achieves an impressive bandwidth of 1.5-terabytes-per-second (TBps), which is 1.4 times that of GDDR6’s 1.1TBps and features a boosted speed per pin of up to 32Gbps. The enhancements are made possible by the Pulse-Amplitude Modulation (PAM3) signaling method adopted for the new memory standard instead of the Non-Return-to-Zero (NRZ) from previous generations. PAM3 allows 50-percent more data to be transmitted than NRZ within the same signaling cycle.



You can find out more information about the new Samsung GDDR7 DRAM over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



