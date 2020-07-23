Samsung Unpacked teased in new video

Samsung Unpacked takes place on the 5th of August, this years event will be online only and we are expecting to see a number of new devices.

This will include the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7+ and more. Now Samsung has released a teaser video for the event which hints at some of these hew devices.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“As the world faces unprecedented times, connections with people and access to information are more important than ever. As a leading brand, we have a responsibility to help society move forward,” said Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our first virtual Galaxy Unpacked will be broadcasting from Korea, where we will be revealing new products focused on meaningful innovations that make this promise possible, and this campaign is designed to give our consumers an early glimpse. We encourage you to join us on August 5th to learn more.”

We are looking forward to find out exactly what Samsung has planned for their Samsung Unpacked event next month.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals